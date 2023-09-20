Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 9,592,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

