Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Fortis has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.
Fortis Price Performance
NYSE:FTS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 47,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $46.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
