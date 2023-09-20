Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Fortis has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 47,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $46.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

