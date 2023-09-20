Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

