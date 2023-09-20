Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.0 days.

Forvia stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Forvia has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Forvia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forvia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

