FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739,748 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

