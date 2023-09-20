FY2025 EPS Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

AXL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

AXL stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

