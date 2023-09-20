FY2025 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $462.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9,016.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 101,619 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

