GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 799,989 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,103,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 656,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.