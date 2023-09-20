GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 4.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 380,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,208,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GameStop Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,106,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,751,024.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after buying an additional 145,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after buying an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after buying an additional 157,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,105,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

