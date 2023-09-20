Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

