Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading 2% Higher

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 5,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 35,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 20.03.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.