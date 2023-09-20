Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPACU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

