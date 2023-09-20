Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 33,563 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $54.09.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $678.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

