Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.23

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 483267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

