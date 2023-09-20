Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on GGG. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.