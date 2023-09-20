Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.76

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Great Eagle Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.
About Great Eagle
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
