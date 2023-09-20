Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 426,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 823,870 shares.The stock last traded at $32.37 and had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 781,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

