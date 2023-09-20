Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 7.1%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 1,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 649,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Gunsynd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.