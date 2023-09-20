Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Hanover Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 200,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.08. Hanover Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hanover Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HNVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

