HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 163.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $437.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

