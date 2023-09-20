HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
Get Our Latest Report on HarborOne Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ HONE opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $437.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
