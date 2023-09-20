Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Plans Dividend of GBX 28.80

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.80 ($0.36) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON:HL opened at GBX 802.60 ($9.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 726.60 ($9.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.68). The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 802.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 801.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($14.74) to GBX 1,230 ($15.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 774 ($9.59) to GBX 702 ($8.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.53) to GBX 880 ($10.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065.13 ($13.19).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

