Head-To-Head Comparison: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.20 -$12.45 million ($18.79) -0.04 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edible Garden.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edible Garden and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edible Garden presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 767.41%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -68.67% -639.04% -93.99% Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Edible Garden has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has a beta of -869.32, meaning that its share price is 87,032% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

