Head-To-Head Comparison: EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) & CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EML Payments and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EML Payments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EML Payments N/A N/A N/A CrowdStrike -3.54% -4.05% -1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EML Payments and CrowdStrike’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EML Payments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CrowdStrike $2.64 billion 14.96 -$183.24 million ($0.41) -403.66

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EML Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrowdStrike.

19.9% of EML Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EML Payments and CrowdStrike, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EML Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A CrowdStrike 0 5 37 0 2.88

CrowdStrike has a consensus price target of $184.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than EML Payments.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats EML Payments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EML Payments

(Get Free Report)

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking. This segment also provides issuance, processing, and program management services. The Gift and Incentives segment provides single load gift cards for shopping malls and incentive programs. The Digital Payments segment offers payment options for open banking, buy-now pay-later providers, and bill payment providers. The company also offers banking, credit, and disbursements services, as well as earned wage access, gifts, incentives and rewards, open banking, and forex payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Emerchants Limited. EML Payments Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.