Head to Head Comparison: XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL) vs. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL – Get Free Report) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XcelMobility and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XcelMobility alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XcelMobility N/A N/A N/A Riskified -25.53% -13.48% -11.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for XcelMobility and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XcelMobility 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 0 1 5 0 2.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Riskified has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.49%.

15.7% of XcelMobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of XcelMobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XcelMobility and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XcelMobility N/A N/A N/A $0.01 N/A Riskified $261.25 million 2.78 -$103.99 million ($0.42) -10.55

XcelMobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XcelMobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About XcelMobility

(Get Free Report)

XcelMobility, Inc. provides online sports lottery services in China. The company aggregates and processes lottery purchase orders from registered user accounts through provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of welfare and sports lottery products. It also provides individual lottery, lottery pool, automatic tag-along, and recurring purchase services; and lotto, sports match lottery, and instant lottery products. XcelMobility, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for XcelMobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XcelMobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.