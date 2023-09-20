Head-To-Head Review: Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) vs. Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Free Report) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Molekule Group and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molekule Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molekule Group $230,000.00 110.76 -$6.17 million ($1.02) -0.72 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Molekule Group and Renovare Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Molekule Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renovare Environmental.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Molekule Group has a beta of -5.86, meaning that its share price is 686% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Molekule Group and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molekule Group -153.26% -73.48% -34.74% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Renovare Environmental beats Molekule Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molekule Group

Molekule Group, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. Its air hygiene product, Purgo (pure-go), a medical device that provides continuous air filtration, sanitization, and supplemental ventilation solutions with technology applied in any indoor space, including in hospitals, offices, and elevators. The company's Purgo products feature SteriDuct, a proprietary germicidal technology that work to equipment and devices to reduce the exposure of occupants of interior spaces to airborne particles and pathogens; Air Mini+, a direct-to-consumer air purifier, which features include a particle sensor, five fan speeds, and automatic fan speed adjustment through the product's auto protect mode; Air Pro, a direct-to-consumer and business-to-business product for rooms of up to 1,000 square feet; and Air Pro Rx, a medical-grade purifier designed for traffic areas in healthcare facilities for rooms more than 600 square feet. It also offers PECO-HEPA Tri-Power filter; Molekule App, a mobile application that provides a 28 day look back of IAQ trends sensed by the Air Pro air purifier, breaking down pollutants detected, including VOCs, and pollutants that range from PM 1 to PM 10 in size; and Molekule Air Platform, a dashboard that allows data from multiple air purifiers and controls to be accessed in one interface. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Molekule Group, Inc. in January 2023. Molekule Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

