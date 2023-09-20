Head-To-Head Survey: Cogeco (CGECF) and Its Rivals

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cogeco to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cogeco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogeco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cogeco Competitors 723 2275 4205 120 2.51

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 64.04%. Given Cogeco’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cogeco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cogeco N/A N/A 8.62 Cogeco Competitors $10.71 billion $916.02 million -171.70

This table compares Cogeco and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cogeco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cogeco. Cogeco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Cogeco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cogeco pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cogeco pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 14.9% and pay out 41.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cogeco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogeco N/A N/A N/A Cogeco Competitors -6.37% -18.57% 0.89%

Summary

Cogeco rivals beat Cogeco on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States. The Other segment owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and coverage serving a range of audiences primarily across the province of Québec; and Cogeco News, a news agency. It serves primary service units, Internet, video, and telephony service customers. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

