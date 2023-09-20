Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Issue $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

