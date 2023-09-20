Herbst Group LLC Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 33,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.