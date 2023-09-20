Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 545,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

