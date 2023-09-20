HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,153 shares of company stock worth $21,080,192,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $574.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

