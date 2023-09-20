HFG Advisors Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.