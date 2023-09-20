HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 590,200 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

