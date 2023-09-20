Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $195.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average is $195.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

