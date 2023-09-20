Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,100 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 496,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.8 %

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $379.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.