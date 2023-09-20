Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBG opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,250,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

