Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of HUBG opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.
View Our Latest Report on Hub Group
Hub Group Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 NYSE-Listed Emerging Market Stocks For Income Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Auto Parts Retailers Are Heading in Different Directions
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.