Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

