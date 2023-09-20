Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

