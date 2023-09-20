Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
