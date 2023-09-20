IAM Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

