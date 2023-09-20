IAM Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 32,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

