iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iBio Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $27,741.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,546 shares of company stock worth $31,598. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

iBio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iBio by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,838,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iBio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 829,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iBio by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 716,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in iBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

