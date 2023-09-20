iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iBio Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In related news, insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $27,741.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,546 shares of company stock worth $31,598. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
