Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.52 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.82. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

