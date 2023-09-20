Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.81. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $845.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

