Industry Ventures L.L.C. Makes New $21.02 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,664,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,019,000. NU comprises about 29.7% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NYSE NU opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 360.43 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

