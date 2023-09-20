Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.