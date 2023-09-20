Instrumental Wealth LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

