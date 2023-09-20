Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

