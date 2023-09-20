Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 53.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

