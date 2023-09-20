Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.83 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $14.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00011025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,130,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,885,859 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.