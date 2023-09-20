InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$58.65 million during the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

